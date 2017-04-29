19 killed in tribal clashes in Sudan'...

19 killed in tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur over cows looting

3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

At least 19 people were killed on Saturday and 19 others injured in tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur region, Sudan Tribune reported. "Clashes erupted on Saturday between armed men from Salamat and Habaniya tribes at Al-Mitair area of Buram locality, some 90 km south of Nyala, the capital city of South Darfur State," the report said.

