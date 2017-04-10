100 South Sudanese refugees take 13 U...

100 South Sudanese refugees take 13 UN mission staff hostage

Tuesday Read more: The Globe and Mail

A hundred unarmed South Sudanese refugees in eastern Congo took 13 United Nations mission staff hostage on Tuesday, demanding to be moved to a third country, a U.N. official based in the area said. They were among 530 people who have been living in the Munigi base, outside Goma, since fleeing South Sudan last August, U.N. Goma bureau head Daniel Ruiz told Reuters.

Chicago, IL

