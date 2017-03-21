UPDATE 1-Plane crash-lands at South S...

UPDATE 1-Plane crash-lands at South Sudan airport, several injured - witnesses

Reuters

A plane belonging to a small South Sudanese airline crash-landed at the airport in the northwestern town of Wau on Monday, injuring several passengers, witnesses said. "No one died but there are a number of injured people right now," one of the local aid workers near the scene of the crash told Reuters.

