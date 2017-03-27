UNMISS and CTSAMM visit the incident location where six aid workers were killed

A convoy of protection forces from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, together with members of the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring Mechanism visited the incident location where six aid workers were killed at the weekend, approximately 53km outside the Capital Juba. The integrated team, representing UNMISS Human Rights, JMEC, and CTSAMM were met by local security forces of the Anti-Poaching Unit at Bandigilo National Park road Junction.

