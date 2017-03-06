UN: South Sudan blocking desperately needed aid
It singles out South Sudan's government for "the destruction of all the social fabric in all parts of the country" and lists "outrageous" examples of belligerence by South Sudan's security forces. The UN humanitarian chief, Stephen O'Brien, said South Sudan is impeding humanitarian assistance, following a two-day visit to the country over the weekend.
