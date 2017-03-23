UN Secretary-General Chastises South ...

UN Secretary-General Chastises South Sudan's Leaders for Humanitarian Crisis

United Nations Security Council members have unanimously called on South Sudan's leaders to prioritize the needs of the South Sudanese people, but disagree over the main causes of the famine in parts of the country. At a Thursday briefing in New York, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Security Council members that the humanitarian crisis "continues to deepen."

Chicago, IL

