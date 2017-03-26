UN Official Says 6 Aid Workers Killed in South Sudan

A U.N. official says that six aid workers were ambushed and killed in South Sudan, the deadliest attack on humanitarian workers since the East African nation's civil war began in 2013. Eugene Owusu, the top U.N. humanitarian official in South Sudan, said in a statement Sunday that the attack took place on the road from Juba, the capital, to Pibor, where there have been recent reports of fighting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.