Uganda has been a welcoming place for...

Uganda has been a welcoming place for South Sudan's refugees

Last month, the UN and the World Food Program officially declared a famine in South Sudan, brought on by drought combined with three years of civil war. The number of refugees fleeing the war has now passed the 1.5 million mark.

