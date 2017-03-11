U.N.: 20M face starvation in largest ...

U.N.: 20M face starvation in largest humanitarian crisis since 1945

U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien said Friday the world is facing its largest humanitarian crisis since 1945 as some 20 million people in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria face famine and starvation. O'Brien, speaking to the U.N. security council in New York, issued a plea for $4.4 billion by July to "avert a catastrophe" in the countries.

Chicago, IL

