U.N.: 20M face starvation in largest humanitarian crisis since 1945
U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien said Friday the world is facing its largest humanitarian crisis since 1945 as some 20 million people in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria face famine and starvation. O'Brien, speaking to the U.N. security council in New York, issued a plea for $4.4 billion by July to "avert a catastrophe" in the countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC