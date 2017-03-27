Trump cuts drive humanitarian crisis
A mother, left, takes hold of her son after he was weighed and found to be suffering from severe acute malnutrition, at Al Sabbah Children's Hospital in Juba, South Sudan. The world's largest humanitarian crisis in 70 years has been declared in three African countries on the brink of famine, just as President Donald Trump's proposed foreign aid cuts threaten to pull the United States from its historic role as the world's top emergency donor.
