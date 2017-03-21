Sudan: Rallies for Power Supply to Northern Towns

Dongola / Khartoum - People from the Northern state carried out protests to demand the delivery of hydroelectricity to villages in Dalgo locality and an investigation into the funds' committee on Monday. Sudanese Nubians and their supporters held the protest in front of the Council of Ministers in the Sudanese capital, which coincided with a protest in front of the governor's office in Northern state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.