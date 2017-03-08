Sudan: Kassala Hospital Lacks Cure fo...

Sudan: Kassala Hospital Lacks Cure for Rise in Infections

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A rise in malaria infections and cases of scorpion stings in Aroma locality in Kassala concerns residents who have reported a lack of drugs and antidotes. A listener in Aroma told Radio Dabanga that there is only one doctor at the local hospital, which lacks medicines against scorpion stings and snake bites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC