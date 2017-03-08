Sudan: Kassala Hospital Lacks Cure for Rise in Infections
A rise in malaria infections and cases of scorpion stings in Aroma locality in Kassala concerns residents who have reported a lack of drugs and antidotes. A listener in Aroma told Radio Dabanga that there is only one doctor at the local hospital, which lacks medicines against scorpion stings and snake bites.
