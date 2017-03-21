South Supreme Airlines plane crashes at Wau airport in South Sudan, 44 people feared dead1 hour ago

South Supreme Airlines plane crashes ...

South Supreme Airlines plane crashes at Wau airport in South Sudan, 44 people feared dead

A passenger plane carrying at least 44 people has crashed in South Sudan. According to initial reports, a passenger plane of the South Supreme Airlines crashed at Wau Airport in South Sudan.

