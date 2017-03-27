South Sudanese rebels say freeing sei...

South Sudanese rebels say freeing seized foreign oil workers

Reuters

South Sudanese rebels said on Thursday they had freed three oil workers from Pakistan and India seized by their fighters earlier this month. The three had been released on the orders of the rebels' leader, former vice president Riek Machar, and were on their way to government areas, his SPLA-IO group said.

