South Sudanese forces blamed for torching thousands of homes

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 file photo, a man collecting bodies to bury in a mass grave approaches a burned hut containing charred corpses, on the outskirts of Yei, in southern South S... . FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, women stand outside a UN Refugee Agency site distributing soap, blankets, and other items in Yei, in southern South Sudan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.