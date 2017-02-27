South Sudan: UN Steps up Delivery of Fishing Gear to Fight Famine

The United Nations said it was ramping up deliveries of fishing kits to famine-hit areas of South Sudan to help some of the 100,000 people facing imminent starvation in the war-ravaged country. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said it plans to hand out fishing lines, hooks and nets to tens of thousands of families over the next few months, as fighting and a drought have left many with virtually no other source of food.

