South Sudan: South Sudan, Equatorial Guinea Seal Oil, Gas Deal

South Sudan, Equatorial Guinea Seal Oil, Gas Deal

The deal was announced in Juba on March 20, following a visit by the Equatorial Guinea oil minister, Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima. South Sudan Oil minister Ezekiel Gatkuoth Lol said in a statement that the deal will pave the way for the two countries to share information.

