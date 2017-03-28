South Sudan Rebels Say Raid Jail, Capture Town on Ugandan Border

South Sudanese rebels said they had taken control of a town on the Ugandan border and killed 14 soldiers in the fighting, an account dismissed on Tuesday as "ridiculous and unfounded" by the government. The SPLM-IO insurgents loyal to former vice president Riek Machar said they freed prisoners from the jail in Kajo-Keji early on Monday around 100km south of the capital Juba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.