South Sudan genocide risk 'considerably diminished:' UN head
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during press conference at UN in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. i i i The risk of genocide has considerably diminished in South Sudan which is experiencing civil strife that has led to famine in some parts, Guterres said Wednesday.
