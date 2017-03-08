South Sudan genocide risk 'considerab...

South Sudan genocide risk 'considerably diminished:' UN head

Wednesday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during press conference at UN in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. i i i The risk of genocide has considerably diminished in South Sudan which is experiencing civil strife that has led to famine in some parts, Guterres said Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

