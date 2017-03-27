South Sudan: Conflict now eroding food security in - stable' areas - " UN Mission

"Dwindling provisions arriving in the town and skyrocketing food prices have meant that places like Aweil, which are generally peaceful, have suffered the effects of the conflict taking part in other parts of the country," said David Shearer, the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan , during a visit to Aweil in the country's north. "It is imperative that fighting stops , so the citizens of the world's newest nation can live in peace and enjoy the benefits of independence," he added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.