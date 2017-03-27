Six aid workers killed in an ambush i...

Six aid workers killed in an ambush in South Sudan, United Nations says

Sunday Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

UN peacekeepers ride on their truck as they protect internally displaced people during a reallocation at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan last August. Six aid workers were killed in an ambush in South Sudan on Saturday while travelling from the capital Juba to the town of Pibor, the United Nations said on Sunday without specifying if they worked for the UN or giving other details.

