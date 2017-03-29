Sexual violence reaches 'epic proport...

Sexual violence reaches 'epic proportions' in South Sudan

Yesterday

Sexual violence has reached "epic proportions" in South Sudan's three-year-old conflict, the U.N. Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said last week. Reported incidents of sexual or gender-based violence rose 60 percent last year.

Chicago, IL

