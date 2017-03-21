SDF peacekeepers' logs fiasco

SDF peacekeepers' logs fiasco

Tuesday

People's trust in the operation of the Self-Defense Forces would be in question if it had intentionally concealed information concerning SDF troops deployed as peacekeepers in South Sudan. Media reports alleged that the Ground Self-Defense Force kept the daily activity logs of the Japanese peacekeepers - which the ministry insisted had been thrown away - and that the GSDF once tried to disclose the fact but was stopped by an official at the SDF Joint Staff.

Chicago, IL

