Salva Kiir calls for national prayers to end conflict

Yesterday Read more: Daily Monitor

President Kiir appealed for huge turnout "on that day to pray, repent and forgive each other for the problems that we might have committed against one another for the last four years." South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has announced a National Day of Prayer for peace and forgiveness and urged citizens to turn out in high numbers.

Chicago, IL

