S. Sudan tells foreign workers to pay increased permit fees or leave

South Sudan on Thursday warned foreign workers to pay for the recently hiked work permit fees or leave the war-torn country. Minister of Information Michael Makuei told journalists in Juba that foreign workers who fail to honor the March 2 work permit fees change initiated last week by the ministry of public service will be forced out of the country.

Chicago, IL

