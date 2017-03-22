Rwanda: Govt Ready to Send Extra Troops to South Sudan

Rwanda is prepared to send more peacekeepers to be part of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan , the acting Defence and Military Spokesperson, Lt Col Ren Ngendahimana, has confirmed. He disclosed this yesterday after the U.N. peacekeeping chief, Herv Ladsous said during a visit to South Sudan's capital, Juba, on Tuesday that the first peacekeepers from Rwanda, Nepal and Bangladesh will begin arriving in the next few weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.