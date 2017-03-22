Rwanda: Govt Ready to Send Extra Troo...

Rwanda: Govt Ready to Send Extra Troops to South Sudan

Rwanda is prepared to send more peacekeepers to be part of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan , the acting Defence and Military Spokesperson, Lt Col Ren Ngendahimana, has confirmed. He disclosed this yesterday after the U.N. peacekeeping chief, Herv Ladsous said during a visit to South Sudan's capital, Juba, on Tuesday that the first peacekeepers from Rwanda, Nepal and Bangladesh will begin arriving in the next few weeks.

