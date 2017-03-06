Renegade South Sudan general declares...

Renegade South Sudan general declares new rebel group

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Lt Gen Thomas Cirillo Swaka, the former Sudan Peoples Liberation Army Deputy Chief of General Staff for logistics has formed a new rebel group, the National Salvation Front. Lt Gen Swaka resigned from the SPLA last month accusing president Salva Kiir of turning the national army into a tribal militia to entrench himself in power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC