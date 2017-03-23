O U...O O O O1O U...O U UOEO1O2O2 OaO...

O U...O O O O1O U...O U UOEO1O2O2 OaO O O O O O U...O O U O1U...U O O

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Al Bawaba

Seeking to provide a more efficient and prompt service to its guests, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman recently inked a partnership with ProntoResolved. The contract was signed by Iftikhar Hamdani, general manager of Ramada Ajman, and Franco Moline, president of ProntoResolved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,778,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC