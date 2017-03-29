Kenya launches probe into S. Sudan in...

Kenya launches probe into S. Sudan incident that left 4 aid workers dead

5 hrs ago

The four who were among six people butchered in an ambush by unknown assailants in South Sudan were traveling from Juba to Pibor a town in the eastern part of the country. Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the four who were among six workers of GREDO, a local NGO funded by Unicef.

