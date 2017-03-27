Jordan: Arrest Sudanese President Oma...

Jordan: Arrest Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir and surrender him to the ICC

"As a signatory to the Rome Statute that set up the ICC, Jordan is obligated to arrest Omar Al-Bashir and hand him over to the court," said Lynn Maalouf, Deputy Director for Research at Amnesty International's regional office in Beirut. Failure to arrest him would be a grave violation of the treaty and a betrayal of the hundreds of thousands of victims of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur.

