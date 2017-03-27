Famine looms in South Sudan as govern...

Famine looms in South Sudan as government devotes resources to war effort

39 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Angelina Lado, a 45-year-old mother of five, has been staving off hunger since the army ransacked, then burned down, her hometown of Yei near the Ugandan border late last summer in their search for rebel fighters in the country's three-year civil war. "Me and [my] children live on wild fruits and grains, if we are lucky," she said as she was registering with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, where she hoped to become a refugee eligible to receive food and other benefits.

