Engine fire forces landing of Saudi-bound Sudan plane14 min ago

A Sudanese passenger plane flying to Saudi Arabia with 125 people on board made an emergency landing today after one of its engines caught fire, the civil aviation ministry said. The plane operated by Badr Airlines landed safely in the Sudanese city of Port Sudan, the ministry said in a statement.

