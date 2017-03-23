East African bloc: Members to allow Somali refugees to work

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, centre listens to speeches during the special summit, at Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. The summit brings together members of states from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development , the international community and other stakeholders to marshal a comprehensive regional approach to deliver durable solutions for Somali refugees, whilst promoting sustainable reintegration of returnees in Somalia.

