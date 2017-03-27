Death toll in attack on South Sudan aid workers rises to 74 min ago
The death toll of an attack on aid workers in South Sudan has risen to seven, with the news that the driver also died. David Kim Choop was driving the vehicle when he and six aid workers were ambushed and killed on Saturday, March 25th.
