Children suffer grave atrocities in Sudan's conflict - " UN reports

Children attend a math class in grade 3 in Yasin Bay Primary School in the city of El Fasher in North Darfur, Sudan. Photo: UNICEF/Shehzad Noorani 27 March 2017 – Fewer children have been recruited to fight in parts of Sudan, but they are still killed and injured, and victims of sexual violence in the country, according to a new report by the United Nations Secretary-General.

