Canada's promise of troops, police officers 'hasn't materialized,' says UN's head of peacekeeping

5 hrs ago

Canada's promise of 600 Armed Forces personnel and 150 police officers to UN peacekeeping missions 'hasn't materialized,' said HervA© Ladsous, the outgoing head of United Nations peacekeeping operations, seen earlier this week announcing the deployment of a regional protection force in Juba, South Sudan.

