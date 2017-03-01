Badr B733 near Port Sudan on Mar 1st 2017, bleed air fault

A Badr Airlines Boeing 737-300, registration C5-BDO performing flight J4-662 from Khartoum to Jeddah with 125 people on board, was enroute near Port Sudan when a burning odour developed in the cabin prompting the crew to divert to Port Sudan for a safe landing. Sudan's Ministry of Transport initially reported a left engine fire had prompted the diversion, but later corrected stating, that there had been a bleed air problem with the left hand engine causing the passenger oxygen masks to be deployed.

