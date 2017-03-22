African famine should be Canada's mom...

African famine should be Canada's moment to lead

Read more: The Globe and Mail

At the very moment when acute hunger has made hardscrabble South Sudanese, Somalis and Yemenis the world's most vulnerable people - in their millions - so the rise of xenophobic populism in Europe and the United States has made the provision of meaningful assistance much less likely. President Donald Trump's ham-fisted retreat from soft power and U.S. moral responsibility, coupled tightly with his proposed slashing of USAID and State Department funding, means that dramatically fewer global resources will be available to succour those who are truly needy.

Chicago, IL

