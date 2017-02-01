UNMISS "committed to creating conditi...

UNMISS "committed to creating conditions of peace and security"

The newly arrived head of the UN Mission in South Sudan , David Shearer, has said that the mission is "committed to helping the South Sudanese create the conditions of peace and security," that internally displaced people need in order to feel confident about returning home. Mr. Shearer was speaking on Wednesday during his first field trip outside the capital, Juba, in the town of Wau, where some 41,000 people are sheltering after fleeing their homes due to insecurity.

Chicago, IL

