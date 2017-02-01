UN Chief Hails Improved Cooperation W...

UN Chief Hails Improved Cooperation With AU

New U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the organization is working to "avoid the worst" for South Sudan. He also praised the international and regional cooperation that prevented large-scale violence in Gambia during its recent post-election crisis.

