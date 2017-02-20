UN agencies say famine now reality in...

UN agencies say famine now reality in South Sudan

Three UN agencies said wars and a collapsing economy have left some 100,000 people facing starvation in parts of South Sudan where famine was declared on Monday. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization , the International Children's Fund and the World Food Programme on Monday also called for urgent action as almost 5 million people urgently need food, agricultural and nutrition assistance.

