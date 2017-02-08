Uganda mortgages oil to China to get ...

Uganda mortgages oil to China to get Standard Gauge Railway

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Daily Monitor

After denying countless times that they cannot borrow against future oil revenues, the government at long last has admitted staking the country's oil as a "guarantee" for receiving the first batch of loan from China's EXIM Bank for the much hyped Standard Gauge Railway project. Details available to Sunday Monitor indicate that Attorney General William Byaruhanga gave a no objection to ministry of Finance, the principal signatory to the loans, arguing that "nothing prohibits the government from using oil revenues directly as guarantee for the payment of loan for the SGR project."

Chicago, IL

