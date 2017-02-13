Top S.Sudan army general resigns, acc...

Top S.Sudan army general resigns, accuses SPLA of ethnic cleansing

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Monitor

A top general in South Sudan has resigned, accusing President Salva Kiir and the national army leadership of pursuing a tribal agenda in the country. Lieutenant General Thomas Cirillo Swaka, the Deputy Chief of General Staff for Logistics in the Sudan Peope's Liberation Army , is the second highest-ranking officer to resign after Gen Bapiny Monytuil since clashes erupted between government troops and opposition fighters in July last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC