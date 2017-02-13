Top S.Sudan army general resigns, accuses SPLA of ethnic cleansing
A top general in South Sudan has resigned, accusing President Salva Kiir and the national army leadership of pursuing a tribal agenda in the country. Lieutenant General Thomas Cirillo Swaka, the Deputy Chief of General Staff for Logistics in the Sudan Peope's Liberation Army , is the second highest-ranking officer to resign after Gen Bapiny Monytuil since clashes erupted between government troops and opposition fighters in July last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC