Sushma Swaraj asks South Sudan High Court to help family of Indian shot dead14 min ago

Sushma Swaraj asks South Sudan High Court to help family of Indian shot dead

New Delhi, Feb 19: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today directed the Indian High Commission in South Sudan to help the family of an Indian man shot dead there in bringing his body back to India. "Indian High Commissioner in South Sudan - Plz contact the bereaved family and help them," Swaraj tweeted in response to an appeal for help by a man who said his cousin had been shot dead in Juba.

Chicago, IL

