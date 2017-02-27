Sudanese president vows to provide at...

Sudanese president vows to provide attractive investment climate in Sudan

Read more: Xinhuanet

"We reiterate that Sudan government has set up necessary plans to achieve objectives of the Arab food security initiative via a number of constitutional amendments together with removing all investment barriers, providing tax and custom exemptions, freedom of cash transfers and establishing special courts to resolve disputes," said al-Bashir when addressing the opening session of the Third Arab Conference for Agricultural Investment in Khartoum Monday. "The purpose behind all these is to prepare the appropriate investment climate and make Sudan a center of attraction for the investors, particularly the Arabs," he noted.

Chicago, IL

