Sudanese port workers, medics strike

Friday Feb 24

Radio Dabanga reported that workers at Sudanese seaports demonstrated at Port Sudan's state government administrative centre to protest job cuts. The protesters included 150 of the 600 port workers who had been dismissed by the state-owned Seaport Corporation.

Chicago, IL

