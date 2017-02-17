Sudan: West Darfur Medical Interns On...

Sudan: West Darfur Medical Interns On Strike Over Incentives

2 hrs ago

Medical interns in El Geneina have been on strike since Tuesday in protest against the non-payment of their financial incentives. Journalist Alauldin Babikir told Radio Dabanga that the West Darfur Ministry of Finance stopped the payment of incentives to 34 interns working at El Geneina hospital.

Chicago, IL

