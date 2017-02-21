Sudan: South Darfur Teachers Threaten With Strike
Teachers in Nyala and Nyala North localities have not received payments of financial arrears since 2012 and plan to go on strike from organising school examinations. The teachers' union in the two localities issued a statement on Thursday to clarify its position.
