Sudan: Soldiers, Locals Ambushed - Four Dead in North Darfur

Militiamen killed four people and injured three in an ambush on a rescue team consisting of soldiers, policemen and civilians in Korma in El Fasher locality on Thursday. A member of the team told Radio Dabanga that they were ambushed in Jebel Mala, south of Korma.

Chicago, IL

