Sudan: Security Prevents NUP Teachers From Meeting in Sudan Capital
Agents of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service prevented teacher members of the National Umma Party to meet at the party's headquarters in Omdurman on Friday. A NISS officer told NUP Secretary-general Sarah Nugdallah that he received instructions to prevent the holding of the annual general convention of the NUP Teachers Committee on Friday morning.
